Arc Aroma Pure AB: ArcAroma AB: 191202 First demonstrations of oliveCEPT on the French olive oil market

Press release 2019-12-02

ArcAroma have received an invitation from the French producer to install an oliveCEPT ODIN system for demonstration and processing with the local olive varieties. The ODIN will be installed and ready for industrial evaluation in the second week of December.



- This request means that we have the opportunity to reach one more market. We look forward to the industrial evaluation period with our new French partner and the upcoming evaluation of ODIN's performance based on the local olive varieties, says Johan Möllerström, CEO of ArcAroma.

The French olive oil production is small in comparison to other European producing countries but of very high oil quality. The cold treatment that oliveCEPT applies in the olive oil extraction process boosts the production to higher quality levels and also helps to improve the overall production efficiency. The oliveCEPT ODIN system is ArcAroma's most powerful machine with a capacity to process up to six cubic meters per hour.

