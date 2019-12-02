NOTICE 2 DECEMBER 2019 SHARES LIQUIDITY PROVISION FOR THE FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY'S SHARE STARTS The liquidity provision agreement between Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy and Lago Kapital Oy meets the requirements set for the liquidity provision at Nasdaq Helsinki. The liquidity provision relates to the share of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy as of December 3, 2019. Company name: Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Trading code: FARON ISIN code: FI4000153309 Order book ID: 185076 Liquidity Provider (LP): Lago Kapital Oy Provision starts: December 3, 2019 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services