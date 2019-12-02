Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2019

WKN: A1H4B5 ISIN: CA74139C1023 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.12.2019 | 11:05
Pretium Resources Inc: Pretivm Completes the Repurchase of Gold Offtake Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company") announces that it has paid the final US$20 million tranche under the Offtake Repurchase Agreement (see news release dated September 16, 2019). With the 100% repurchase of the Offtake Agreement, all components of the 2015 construction financing package are now extinguished.

About Pretivm

Pretivm is a low-cost intermediate gold producer with the high-grade underground Brucejack Mine in northern British Columbia.

For further information contact:

Joseph Ovsenek President & CEOTroy Shultz
Manager, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications

Pretium Resources Inc.
Suite 2300, Four Bentall Centre, 1055 Dunsmuir Street
PO Box 49334 Vancouver, BC V7X 1L4
(604) 558-1784
invest@pretivm.com (mailto:invest@pretivm.com)
(mailto:invest@pretivm.com)(SEDAR filings: Pretium Resources Inc.)


