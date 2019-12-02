Pretium Resources Inc: Pretivm Completes the Repurchase of Gold Offtake Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company") announces that it has paid the final US$20 million tranche under the Offtake Repurchase Agreement (see news release dated September 16, 2019). With the 100% repurchase of the Offtake Agreement, all components of the 2015 construction financing package are now extinguished.



About Pretivm

Pretivm is a low-cost intermediate gold producer with the high-grade underground Brucejack Mine in northern British Columbia.

