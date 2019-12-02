Finastra Joins World Economic Forum

Collaborative efforts will help break down industry silos, promote equality and opportunity, and ultimately build a better future

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced that it has joined the World Economic Forum. The move will see the company collaborating with industry leaders and policy-makers to drive change across financial services, world trade and beyond, to help build a better, sustainable future.

Tom Kilroy, Chief Operating Officer at Finastra said, "Technology companies like us are in a privileged position to effect change at a global level and to put purpose above profit. We're incredibly passionate about the World Economic Forum's values and they align closely with our own mission and desire to unlock the potential of people, businesses and communities with open finance technology. We're excited to be part of such an important movement."

Finastra will work with other Forum members to help to break down industry silos and foster financial inclusion. Forum initiatives such as Shaping the Future of Digital Economy and New Value Creation, the Future of Financial and Monetary Systems, and the Future of Trade and Global Economic Interdependence are particularly connected to Finastra's mission.

"We bring together the foremost policy-makers, academics, innovators, civil society representatives and business leaders to help shape and deliver on our mission - to improve the state of the world," said Stephan Mergenthaler, Head of Strategic Intelligence; Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum. "We are delighted to have Finastra on board as a member."

The World Economic Forum Member community consists of revolutionary firms that represent the world's top innovators, market shapers, disruptors, niche market leaders and regional champions. Businesses with such increasing influence are helping emerging economies thrive, contribute to societal prosperity and are transforming into global leaders in their respective industries and regions.

The announcement comes just after the World Trade Symposium in New York - an event initiated by Finastra which brings together trade luminaries and leaders with a view to helping shape the future of global trade, inclusion and prosperity. View the wrap up video here for the key takeaways.

About Finastra

Finastra unlocks the potential of people and businesses in finance, creating a platform for open innovation. Formed in 2017 by the combination of Misys and D+H, we provide the broadest portfolio of financial services software in the world today-spanning retail banking, transaction banking, lending, and treasury and capital markets. Our solutions enable customers to deploy mission critical technology on premises or in the cloud. Our scale and geographical reach means that we can serve customers effectively, regardless of their size or geographic location-from global financial institutions, to community banks and credit unions. Through our open, secure and reliable solutions, customers are empowered to accelerate growth, optimize cost, mitigate risk and continually evolve to meet the changing needs of their customers. 90 of the world's top 100 banks use Finastra technology.

Please visit finastra.com.

