The "Europe Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

Stimulation of the spinal cord is most helpful for nerve injury, leading to severe forms of chronic pain. Spinal cord stimulation is a relatively new technique that can help manage chronic distress when it is not possible to remove the cause or repair the injury. The device comprises a wire or "electrode" that is stimulating or is linked to the control unit or "generator." The widespread use of spinal cord stimulation systems for chronic pains is expected to strengthen the market scenario over the forecast period.

Spinal cord stimulation systems are available in different forms. The devices that are used most often are implanted fully and have a pulse generator that acts as a battery. The novel devices feature rechargeable pulse generator systems that are charged through the skin. Apart from these types, other pulse generators do not require any charging and are implanted completely; however, their battery life is relatively shorter. Another system includes a transmitter, a receiver, and an antenna that depends on the radio frequency that powers the device. While the receiver is implanted in the body, these systems carry the antenna and transmitters outside the body.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market, by Product

1.4.2 Europe Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market, by Application

1.4.3 Europe Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Europe Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market by Applications

3.1 Europe Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market by Country

3.2 Europe Unsuccessful Disk Surgery Market by Country

3.3 Europe Failed Back Syndrome Market by Country

3.4 Europe Degenerative Disk Disease Market by Country

3.5 Europe Other Applications Market by Country

Chapter 4. Europe Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market by Product

4.1 Europe Rechargeable Market by Country

4.2 Europe Non-Rechargeable Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market by Country

5.1 Germany Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market

5.1.1 Germany Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market by Applications

5.1.2 Germany Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market by Product

5.2 UK Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market

5.3 France Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market

5.4 Russia Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market

5.5 Spain Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market

5.6 Italy Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market

5.7 Rest of Europe Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.1.4 Research Development Expense

6.1.1 Recent strategies and developments:

6.1.1.1 Product launches:

6.1.1.2 Acquisition and mergers:

6.1.1.3 Collaborations, partnerships and agreements:

6.2 Medtronic PLC

6.3 Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical, Inc.)

6.4 Neurosigma, Inc.

6.5 Nevro Corporation

6.6 Synapse BioMedical, Inc.

6.7 Integer Holdings Corporation

6.8 Stimwave Technologies, Inc.

6.9 Nuvectra Corporation

6.10 Saluda Medical Pty Ltd.

