Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 02.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W9NS ISIN: FI4000106299 Ticker-Symbol: FRU 
Xetra
02.12.19
12:14 Uhr
9,800 Euro
-0,200
-2,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
GEX
1-Jahres-Chart
FERRATUM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERRATUM OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,810
10,100
12:46
9,800
10,080
12:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FERRATUM
FERRATUM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FERRATUM OYJ9,800-2,00 %