Ferratum Group: The Group announces financial calendar for 2020 Helsinki, 02 December 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces the following publication dates of Ferratum Group's financial reports in 2020, as well as the Annual General Meeting 2020: Date Publication 18.3.2020 Ferratum Group: 2019 preliminary results 26.3.2020 Ferratum Group: full year 2019 results 23.4.2020 Ferratum Group: Annual General Meeting 28.4.2020 Ferratum Bank p.l.c.: full year 2019 results 28.4.2020 Ferratum Capital Germany: full year 2019 results 20.5.2020 Ferratum Group: Q1 results 20.8.2020 Ferratum Group: H1 results 28.8.2020 Ferratum Bank p.l.c.: H1 report 28.8.2020 Ferratum Capital Germany: H1 report 19.11.2020 Ferratum Group: 9M results About Ferratum Group: Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America, Australia and Asia. As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 763,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 September 2019). Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com. Contacts: IR@ferratum.com https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact