Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Size Worth $9.9 Billion By 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This can be attributed to the increasing beauty consciousness worldwide and the growing geriatric population. Furthermore, technological advancements in aesthetic devices are also anticipated to fuel market growth. For instance, the BodyFX system provides effective non-invasive cellulite treatment with zero downtime. Moreover, these procedures do not cause any skin damage, thereby boosting demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments.

Key suggestions from the report:

The current demand for physical appearance augmentation and aesthetic cosmetic procedures is mainly driven by personal dissatisfaction with appearance and a strong desire to look young and attractive

Injectables procedures dominated the market in 2018. This can be attributed to increasing demand for anti-aging injectables

North America dominated the market in 2018. This can be attributed to availability and adoption of advanced treatment options in this region

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing disposable income and increasing awareness regarding the various aesthetic procedures

Key companies profiled are Hologic, Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Galderma S.A; Alma Lasers; Syneron Candela; Lumenis Ltd; Solta Medical; Cutera Inc; Merz Pharma; and Johnson & Johnson.

Read 98 page research report with ToC on "Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Procedure (Skin Rejuvenation, Injectables), By Region (North America, APAC, MEA, Europe, LATAM), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/non-invasive-aesthetic-treatment-market

According to WHO data, the proportion of the population aged 60 years and above will increase from nearly 12% in 2015 to around 22% in 2050. The geriatric population susceptible to the signs of aging such deep wrinkles, frown lines, facial acne scars, tear troughs, dimpling of the chin, mouth wrinkles, and loose skin is driving the market growth.

Furthermore, increasing exposure to social media and photo editing apps has increased the demand for cosmetic procedures. For instance, around 43% of British population is interested in non-invasive cosmetic procedures. This can be attributed to the increasing online sharing of non-invasive aesthetic procedure experiences by celebrities and common people.

Mergers and acquisition, product launches, geographic expansion, and strategic collaboration are some of the key sustainable strategies undertaken by the market players. For instance, in 2018, Hologic, Inc. (Cynosure, Inc.) announced the approval of SculpSure Laser by Health Canada. This device is used for lipolysis or non-invasive body contouring of inner and outer thighs, chin, and back. This approval is expected to widen the company's geographic reach.

Grand View Research has segmented the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market on the basis of procedure and region:

Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Injectables



Botulinum Toxin





Calcium Hydroxylapatite





Hyaluronic Acid





Polymer Filler





Collagen



Skin Rejuvenation



Chemical Peel





Laser Skin Resurfacing





Photorejuvenation



Others



Hair Removal





Nonsurgical Fat Reduction





Sclerotherapy





Cellulite Treatment

Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Thailand



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Oculoplastic Surgery Market - The consumer awareness and rise in geriatric population prone to signs of aging are the key factors driving the growth.

The consumer awareness and rise in geriatric population prone to signs of aging are the key factors driving the growth. Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market - Rising prevalence of urinary incontinence, increasing awareness initiative by various organizations and favorable government policies are few factors driving the market growth.

Rising prevalence of urinary incontinence, increasing awareness initiative by various organizations and favorable government policies are few factors driving the market growth. Near Infrared Imaging Market - Increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide due to high prevalence of chronic lifestyle associated diseases is majorly driving the near infrared imaging market.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg