InterestSpring LLC: NYC Real Estate Investor Alex Noghreh is Exploring New Markets with Real Estate Investments in Philadelphia

Noghreh Has Invested in His First Ground Up Development in Philadelphia

GREAT NECK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / Alex Noghreh, a real estate investor who has worked on projects within all of the boroughs of New York City as well as Nassau County and Suffolk County, is pleased to announce that he is expanding his real estate investments to Philadelphia, PA. Noghreh recently invested in his first new construction, ground up development in the city.

To learn more about Alex Noghreh and his work as a real estate investor, as well as his commitment to giving back to the community whenever possible, please visit http://www.alexnoghreh.com/.

As Noghreh noted, his joint ventures and partnerships have purchased and sold over 350 properties totaling over $200 million. Thanks to his relationships with a group of high net worth investors, private lenders and commercial banks, Noghreh has been able to organize partnerships on different types of real estate transactions and investments, including rental properties and other ventures.

Now, in an effort to look into exploring new markets, Noghreh is excited to be part of the ground up construction in Philadelphia. He considers the city to be a prime opportunity zone for investors and is eager to be part of it.

In addition to his career as a highly successful real estate investor, Noghreh has also worked with a number of homeowners who were behind on their mortgage payments, helping them to sell their home and avoid going into foreclosure.

"Many of these homeowners were police officers, doctors, nurses and contractors who were hit hard by the recession and needed an opportunity to move forward with their lives," he said, adding that he became friends with a number of these homeowners and stays in touch with them to this day.

About Alex Noghreh:

Alex Noghreh was born Arash David Noghreh on May 4, 1975, in Tehran Iran to Khalil and Sorour Noghreh. In 1982, he moved to New York with his family. He's the youngest of 4 children. Alex grew up in Great Neck, NY and moved to NYC shortly after graduating college in 1997. Alex has been married since June, 2009 and currently lives in Great Neck with his two children. He's currently a member of Beth Hadassah Synagogue as well as Chabad of Great Neck. For more information, please visit http://www.alexnoghreh.com/.

Alex Noghreh

175 East Shore Road

Great Neck, NY 11023

Contact:

Alex Noghreh

Alex@adnenter.com

5162879696

SOURCE: Alex Noghreh

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568607/NYC-Real-Estate-Investor-Alex-Noghreh-is-Exploring-New-Markets-with-Real-Estate-Investments-in-Philadelphia