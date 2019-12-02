First Sentinel Plc - Issue of the third tranche of 127,965 Bonds

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A BREACH OF THE RELEVANT SECURITIES LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or offering memorandum or an offer in relation to any securities of First Sentinel Plc or of any other entity and should not be considered as a recommendation that any person should subscribe for or purchase any such securities.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain and shall therefore cease to be inside information.

2 December 2019

First Sentinel Plc

("First Sentinel" or the "Company")

Issue of up to GBP 7,000,000 sterling denominated

7.5% Secured Bonds due 31 May 2024

Issue of the third tranche of 127,965 Bonds

Issue of Bonds

First Sentinel Plc ("First Sentinel" or the "Company") (NEX: FSEN), the alternative investment company focused on providing growth capital for public and private company investments, announces that it has raised £127,965 from the issue of 127,965 Bonds at £1 per Bond, being the third tranche of Bonds to be issued and it is anticipated that the Bonds will commence trading on Euronext Dublin on or around 2 December 2019. The ISIN for the Bonds is GB00BJQZTK49.

The Company announced on 27 June 2019 that it intended to issue up to GBP7,000,000 sterling denominated 7.5% Secured Bonds due 31 May 2024, to be admitted to trading on the global exchange market operated by Irish Stock Exchange plc, trading as Euronext Dublin. The Bonds are redeemable each year. Accordingly, the Company published the Information Memorandum in connection with the Bonds, a copy of which is available from the Company's website at www. www.first-sentinel.com.

The Company announced that it expected to issue the Bonds in tranches over the course of 2019 and 2020 and intends to make an application for admission of the Bonds to trading on Euronext ("Admission"). The issue of this third tranche will bring the total Bonds in issue to 982,965. The Company will make a further regulatory news announcement at the point of any further Bond issue(s).

About First Sentinel

First Sentinel is an alternative investment company, registered with the FCA as a small authorised UK AIFM, which provides growth capital for public and private company investments. First Sentinel invests in a range of debt and equity instruments in target portfolio companies.

The Company's website is www.first-sentinel.com

