The global machine translation market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 19% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005413/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global machine translation market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The expansion of businesses across the world has increased the need for individuals that are proficient in translation services. Business expansions have made it necessary for companies to translate their documents in order to comply with regional trade tariffs and laws. Companies are also focusing on expanding their customer base by localizing their services, marketing strategies, and marketing content. These factors have increased the demand for language translation and interpretation services, which is driving the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40205

As per Technavio, the increase in localization of video content will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Machine Translation Market: Increase in Localization of Video Content

The demand for video content translations is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to growing consumer preference for product and service-specific videos. Corporate organizations are increasingly using machine video translation services to attract customers through visual and audio content. In addition, the rising demand for webinars and tutorials in local languages has further increased the need for translating video content. This trend is encouraging many market vendors to provide quick and efficient translation services with flexible solutions to offer high-quality video content across various languages and cultures.

"Use of multilingual AI and the adoption of mobile translation will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Machine Translation Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global machine translation marketby geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and application (commercial, residential, automotive, solar, and others).

The North American region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to increasing investments in machine translation services by prominent players in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005413/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/