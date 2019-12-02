Industrial Wearables Market Worth $8.6 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Industrial Wearables Market by Device Type (AR Glasses, VR Headsets, Smartwatches, Smart Bands), Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy), Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Industrial Wearables Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2019 to USD 8.6 billion by 2024; it is expected to record a CAGR of 50.2%. High requirement for effective communication and collaborative working environment, increased interests of enterprises in utilizing AR technology, especially in the production area and VR technology specifically in training domain, and technological advancements and automation in manufacturing plants are major driving factors of the market. The rising trend of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing and growing significance of wearables in warehouse applications provide an opportunity for market growth.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=240394537

"AR glasses to lead industrial wearables market during the forecast period (2019-2024)

AR glasses is expected to hold the largest share of the industrial wearables market. This is mainly because of the growing adoption of these glasses in varieties of industries, including automotive, aerospace, and other manufacturing industries. AR glasses facilitate real-time remote assistance to workers by an expert or a supervisor, thereby boosting productivity, reducing downtime, ensuring quality, and improving customer satisfaction. The use of AR devices also decreases the technician's training time with increased support of an expert. All these advantages offered by AR glasses would increase their demand in the industrial market in the coming years.

Automotive industry to account largest size of industrial wearables market share by 2024

Growing adoption of AR and VR devices during the engineering and design phase to ensure better results in less time, use of AR devices to carry out assembling of components, which is a tedious task that requires numerous instructions to be followed, and assistance from wearables for reduction in production time and decrease in the development cost ensuring efficient production planning, accurate production, and quality improvement and assurance escalate demand for industrial wearables in automotive industry drive market growth.

North America to exhibit largest market share for industrial wearables through course of forecast period

Factors such as growing trends of smart manufacturing and Industrial IoT (IIOT); increasing adoption of advanced communication technologies in varieties of industries; rising interests of the automotive industry in implementing AR glasses to automate vehicle model setup, configuration, calibration, and quality check-up; increasing investments in AR/VR technologies; as well as the availability of supporting communication technologies, such as 4G/LTE, for the adoption of industrial wearables and the presence of leading players such as Microsoft (US), Google (US), Vuzix (US), Apple (US), and Magic Leap (US) in North America and their focus on developing different types of wearables, particularly AR glasses and VR headsets, to meet the requirements of various end-user industries.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Wearables Market"

107 - Tables

49 - Figures

163 - Pages

Enquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=240394537

Microsoft Corporation (US), Google (US), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Vuzix (US), Magic Leap, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Oculus VR (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), AsusTek Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Fitbit, Inc. (US), Fossil Group, Inc. (US), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Optinvent (France), RealWear (US), ThirdEye (US), Workerbase (Germany), and Zepcam (Netherlands) are among a few major players in the industrial wearables market.

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Wearable AI Market by Product (Smart Watch, Ear Wear, Eye Wear), Operation (On-Device AI, Cloud-Based AI), Component (Processor, Connectivity IC, Sensors), Application (Consumer Electronics, Enterprise, Healthcare), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

Wearable Technology Market by Product (Wristwear, Headwear/Eyewear, Footwear, Neckwear, Bodywear), Type (Smart Textile, Non-Textile), Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets Inc.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-wearable-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-wearable.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg