02.12.2019 | 12:34
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Interim Results

PR Newswire

London, December 2

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Interim results for half year ended 30 September 2019

Date of disclosure: 2 December 2019

Anglian Water Services Limited, the parent company of Anglian Water Services Financing Plc, will today announce its interim results for the half year ended 30 September 2019.

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc is also announcing its interim results for the half year ended 30 September 2019 today.

These interim results may be accessed online at:

www.anglianwater.co.uk

A copy of the above interim results will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca McKie
Press Office (24 hours): 0871 677 0123
Anglian Water Services Financing plc
Lancaster House
Lancaster Way
Ermine Business Park
Huntingdon
Cambs PE29 6XU

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63

