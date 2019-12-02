Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Interim Results
London, December 2
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc
Interim results for half year ended 30 September 2019
Date of disclosure: 2 December 2019
Anglian Water Services Limited, the parent company of Anglian Water Services Financing Plc, will today announce its interim results for the half year ended 30 September 2019.
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc is also announcing its interim results for the half year ended 30 September 2019 today.
These interim results may be accessed online at:
www.anglianwater.co.uk
A copy of the above interim results will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm
For further information, please contact:
Rebecca McKie
Press Office (24 hours): 0871 677 0123
Anglian Water Services Financing plc
Lancaster House
Lancaster Way
Ermine Business Park
Huntingdon
Cambs PE29 6XU
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63