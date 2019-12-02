KEYWORDS STUDIOS

At the capital markets day (CMD) on 14 November, management offered a comprehensive review of Keywords' business and its drivers. This was the first event with Jon Hauck formally in place as CFO, who brings useful experience from his background at Rentokil Initial. Keywords appears to be well positioned to continue to perform robustly in FY20 despite the Q420 console transition (which may even be a net benefit to the group), balancing strong growth with a margin recovery back to more normalised levels (c 15%) with M&A, particularly in game development and marketing, very much front of mind. Keywords remains the only public games service provider at a global scale. We have updated our forecasts, but these are largely unchanged as the year end approaches.

