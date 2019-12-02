Qt Marketplace Connects Developers and Designers with Creators of Qt Extensions to Accelerate Products to Market for its Global Community of over 1 Million Users

Today, The Qt Company introduced Qt Marketplace, a platform for the discovery and exchange of innovative Qt extensions. The new offering provides developers and designers with a vast collection of Qt extensions to enhance their Qt design and develop workflow and delivers a unique and extensive sales channel for Qt developers partners for marketing and selling Qt extensions and applications.

Developing embedded systems, desktop and mobile applications is a highly fluid process, and the developers and designers leading these projects regularly need to build in additional features and functionality throughout the process. However, until today, developers and designers seeking the Qt extensions that deliver these features and functionality had to scour a wide range of sources, which added unnecessary time and labor to their projects.

Qt Marketplace removes this significant obstacle by providing a centralized repository where developers and designers can find highly useful and innovative extensions for Qt, including plug-ins for Qt Creator, libraries with new APIs for the Qt framework, and various helper tools. Qt Marketplace also enables partners to upload, promote and sell their free and commercial extensions across the global Qt ecosystem of more than 1 million developers. The new Marketplace also serves as a test bed for new, low-priced extensions that are not offered through any other distribution channel.

Qt Marketplace already has the Qt extensions of some of the key partners like KDAB, froglogic, IncrediBuild, and Felgo and will be available for the vast global Qt community to populate as of 25.11.2019 onwards. Qt Marketplace enables Qt partners to open up new revenue streams and expand their customer bases by making their extensions available to everyone.

"Qt's thriving, global community has always been a great strength. Today's software decision-makers prefer to avoid monocultural environments, as the risk for sudden discontinuation of a valuable tool is just too high in that case," said Kalle Dalheimer, CEO of KDAB. "Qt Marketplace will provide a platform for KDAB and others to make our popular add-on components, tools and open source contributions available to the Qt community in one easily accessible place. We look forward to the rich diversity of the Qt ecosystem coming together in the marketplace."

"Developers and designers today face tremendous pressure to complete their projects under extremely limited time and resources," said Lars Knoll, CTO, The Qt Company. "Qt Marketplace helps our invaluable developer and designer community overcome this challenge by providing a comprehensive and user-friendly hub to cover all their development needs. And as always with Qt, the strength of the Qt Marketplace lies in our global Qt community, who are building the innovative extensions for the entire ecosystem's benefit. Ultimately, Qt Marketplace is now the Qt community's go-to destination for finding and sharing Qt content."

To learn more about Qt Marketplace, please visit: marketplace.qt.io

About The Qt Company

Qt Group (Nasdaq Helsinki: QTCOM) is a global software company with a strong presence in more than 70 industries and is the leading independent technology behind millions of devices and applications. Qt is used by major global companies and developers worldwide, and the technology enables its customers to deliver exceptional user experiences and advance their digital transformation initiatives. The company's net sales in year 2018 totaled 45,6 MEUR and it employs some 300 people. To learn more, visit http://qt.io.

