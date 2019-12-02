The global music production software market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 9% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growing popularity of live events, concerts, and EDM is encouraging people to increase the use of DJ software to create personal remix tracks. Many musicians and DJs are also adopting the software to create their versions of various tracks. In addition, the rising use of DJ music in places such as hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and social gatherings has further accelerated the use of DJ software and equipment to mix audio songs. These factors are increasing the adoption of DJ software, which is driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the growing use of AI for music production will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Music Production Software Market: Growing Use of AI for Music Production

The integration of AI automates the music production process by imitating the cognitive skills required to produce music by discovering and learning the patterns of music production. This is driving many musicians and artists to rely on software backed with AI to compose music. Hence, the emergence of AI in music production is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global music production market during the forecast period.

"Rising number of partnerships among market participants and the continuous growth of the film industry will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Music Production Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global music production software marketby geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), type (editing, mixing, and recording), and end-user (professionals and non-professionals).

The North American region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the continuous growth of the film industry in the US.

