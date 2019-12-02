Greece has published a document that lays a path for national energy and climate policy over the next decade, while outlining plans to facilitate significant PV development through 2030.Greece's new strategy for its energy sector and the climate builds on an earlier version of the plan that was published in January by the previous government. However the authorities have tweaked the plan significantly to provide for the new government's pledge to phase out coal by 2028. The plan now requires renewables to supply 35% of Greece's final energy consumption in 2030, up from 31% in the previous plan. ...

