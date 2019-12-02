Aspo Oyj: Panasonic to acquire Kauko Oy's air-conditioning business

Kauko Oy

December 2, 2019





Panasonic to acquire Kauko Oy's air-conditioning business

Kauko Oy, part of Aspo Group, and the multinational electronics corporation Panasonic announced today that Kauko's heat pump business unit will be acquired by Panasonic from 1 January, 2020. All Kauko employees of the heat pump business unit will join Panasonic, and in addition to sales, all aftermarket operations such as after-sales service and repairs are transferred to Panasonic.

Kauko has been Panasonic's exclusive distributor of heat pumps in Finland since 1988. Elsewhere in Europe Panasonic has distributed these solutions through its own organization, and after the acquisition announced today this approach is now in use throughout the continent.

"We are pleased about the arrangement announced today and confident that it will be in the best interests of our customers in the heat pump market, our retailers, Kauko employees and Panasonic. This makes sense also for Aspo as the owner, and Kauko can now continue focusing on its core business", says Aki Ojanen, Chairman of Kauko Oy and the CEO of Aspo Group.

The over 50 years of partnership between the companies will continue, however, as Kauko will remain the exclusive distributor of other Panasonic b-to-b products and solutions in Finland.





