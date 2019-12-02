uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in December

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Dec. 02, 2019(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in December:



Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference, December 3 - 5, New York City



° Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 3, at 8:30 a.m. ET.



° Members of uniQure's management team will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, December 3.

Evercore ISI 2nd Annual HealthCONx Conference, December 3 - 5, Boston, MA



° Matt Kapusta will participate in a fireside at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 4



° Members of uniQure's management team will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, December 4.





° Nick Li, senior director of HEOR, will be joining a panel discussion on "Optimize Reimbursement and Access Through Proactive Planning in Clinical Development" on Wednesday, December 4 at 2 p.m. ET.

American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, December 7 - 10, Orlando, Florida



° uniQure management will host an investor & analyst breakfast featuring Steven Pipe, M.D., professor of pediatrics and pathology and pediatric medical director of the hemophilia and coagulation disorders program at the University of Michigan, who will review the one-year follow-up data on etranacogene dezaparvovec presented at ASH.



° The investor & analyst breakfast will take place on Monday, December 9, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. ET, at the Hilton Orlando, Florida. The meeting will be webcast live along with slides and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.uniQure.com (http://www.uniQure.com) .

Gene Therapy for Neurological Disorders, December 10 - 12, Boston, MA



° Sander van Deventer (http://uniqure.com/about/about-management-team-sander-van-deventer.php), EVP of research & product development, will present "Novel AAV-delivered Gene Silencing Technologies Targeting the CNS: Imaging of miRNAs & Therapeutic Efficacy in Huntington's Disease & SCA3" on Thursday, December 12 at 9:45 a.m. ET.





° Pavlina Konstantinova, VP of new therapeutic target development, will be presenting "Development of a microRNA-based Gene Therapy for Huntington's Disease" on Saturday, December 14 at 2:30 p.m. CET.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, hemophilia A, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:

