LOOP Insights Inc.: LOOP Insights Enters Lucrative US Tribal Gaming Industry

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V:MTRX) ("Loop') announces that it has signed a partnership agreement with Quis Quis Holdings LLC. to enter into the tribal gaming business, a multibillion-dollar US industry.

The preferred Partnership Agreement grants Mr. Blue Quis Quis the non-exclusive rights to represent Loop's technology products to his large network. Mr. Quis Quis, brings years of experience working with numerous tribal communities, he has an extensive background in gaming, compliance and tribal economic growth. He is currently founder of the Indigenous Trade Association, President La Jolla Gaming Commission and Vice Chairman San Pasqual Gaming Commission.

Gaming businesses owned by Native American tribes have reported gross gaming revenue, to a record $33.72bn, in 2018. The Loop proprietary technology platform will target installations in gaming facilities across multiple states providing detailed real time insights into customer purchase behaviours. Loop's technology will enhance operational, marketing and supply chain efficiencies. Upon successful implementations Loop will have an opportunity to generate substantial revenues through licensing Loop's platform to resort operators as well as SaaS revenue models creating reoccurring monthly revenues.

"Mr. Quis Quis, is a very well-respected figure in the tribal gaming industry, this will help shorten and expedite our sales cycle by providing direct access to key decision makers of each tribal nation Added Rob Anson CEO of Loop Insights

Blue Quis Quis - The Loop platform will now enable our casino marketing the ability to measure and attribute the value of each loyalty member across all channels including food & beverage, retail, nightlife, and special events. Our customers will greatly benefit from the Loop Platform by receiving dynamic personalized offers and incentives based on individual gaming and retail purchase behaviors.

LOOP Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) is a Vancouver-based technology company that has developed a unique automated Artificial Intelligence (AI) marketing platform. Retailers and brands benefit from the marketing platform as they can make real-time, data-driven decisions that help them curate unique personalized customer experiences in stores, a capability which previously did not exist. Loop's AI is a significant tool in the battle with brick and mortar retailers and online digital competition.

