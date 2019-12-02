ELEMENTIS PLC - Total Voting Rights

2 December 2019

Elementis plc (the "Company")

Total Voting Rights and Capital



In accordance with the provisions of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency rules, the Company announces that it has an issued and voting share capital of 580,436,819 ordinary shares of 5p each at 30 November 2019. The Company holds no such ordinary shares as treasury shares.

The above figure of 580,436,819 may be used by shareholders as the denominator when calculating their interests in the Company for the purpose of determining whether they are required to notify their interest under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



Laura Higgins

Company Secretary