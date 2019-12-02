Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 02.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140ML ISIN: JE00BYSS4X48 Ticker-Symbol: 038 
Tradegate
02.12.19
09:49 Uhr
84,90 Euro
+1,22
+1,46 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVOCURE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVOCURE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,98
84,42
13:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NOVOCURE
NOVOCURE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOVOCURE LIMITED84,90+1,46 %