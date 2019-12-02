The program includes research grants and career development awards totaling more than $2 million over the next three years

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) announce today their 2nd Annual AACR-Novocure Grants for Tumor Treating Fields Research program. The program represents a joint effort to promote and support innovative research on Tumor Treating Fields to help deepen the understanding of the mechanism of action and to accelerate the development of new treatment strategies. The program includes research grants and career development awards totaling more than $2 million over the next three years.

"Our partnership with Novocure continues to break new ground toward the advancement of cancer science," said Mitch Stoller, Chief Philanthropic Officer and Vice President of Development of the AACR Foundation. "We are grateful for Novocure's visionary support of the AACR's Grants Program, and we look forward to witnessing the innovative research that will result from these important grants."

Recipients of the research grants will receive a total of $250,000 over two years. Recipients of the career development awards will receive a total of $225,000 over three years. Novocure and the AACR encourage applicants to focus their proposals on translational approaches, promoting the transition of in vitro work into in vivo systems; combination therapies involving Tumor Treating Fields; and bringing treatments involving Tumor Treating Fields to the clinic. The application deadline is December 11. Recipients will be announced at the AACR Annual Meeting 2020 in San Diego.

"Deepening our understanding of the mechanism of action of Tumor Treating Fields can potentially advance our efforts to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer," said Dr. Uri Weinberg, Novocure's Vice President of Clinical Development. "We are excited to continue our partnership with the AACR to offer this important research program and look forward to the announcement of recipients at the AACR Annual Meeting."

To apply for the AACR-Novocure Grants for Tumor Treating Fields Research, visit www.aacr.org/funding.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized products are approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and liver cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

About the AACR

Founded in 1907, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is the world's first and largest professional organization dedicated to advancing cancer research and its mission to prevent and cure cancer. AACR membership includes more than 42,000 laboratory, translational, and clinical researchers; population scientists; other health care professionals; and patient advocates residing in 120 countries. The AACR marshals the full spectrum of expertise of the cancer community to accelerate progress in the prevention, biology, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer by annually convening more than 30 conferences and educational workshops, the largest of which is the AACR Annual Meeting with more than 22,500 attendees. In addition, the AACR publishes eight prestigious, peer-reviewed scientific journals and a magazine for cancer survivors, patients, and their caregivers. The AACR funds meritorious research directly as well as in cooperation with numerous cancer organizations. As the Scientific Partner of Stand Up To Cancer, the AACR provides expert peer review, grants administration, and scientific oversight of team science and individual investigator grants in cancer research that have the potential for near-term patient benefit. The AACR actively communicates with legislators and other policymakers about the value of cancer research and related biomedical science in saving lives from cancer. For more information about the AACR, visit www.AACR.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on July 25, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

