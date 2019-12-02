The 50 MW project is a joint initiative of the country's Ministry of Energy and the United Nations Development Program.JSC Kazakhstan Electricity and Power Market Operator (JSC KOREM) has revealed that the winner of the auction for a 50 MW solar power project in Kazakhstan's Otyrar district is Italian oil and gas producer Eni. The group's LLP Arm Wind unit offered the lowest price (not including VAT) of KZT 12.49 ($0.032)/kWh. "The ceiling auction price - KZT 29/kWh (excluding VAT) during the trading session decreased by 2.3 times," JSC KOREM said. All of the participating offers submitted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...