The merger below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 13 December 2019. Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060053734 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: BankInvest New Emerging Markets Aktier A -------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 13 December 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAINEMAA -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 38018 -------------------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060516854 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: BankInvest Emerging Markets Aktier A ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAIEMAA ------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 98815 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=748857