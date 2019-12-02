G-Pak Technology: G-PAK Technology to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / G-Pak Technology Inc.(Private Company), a leader in plant-based consumer packaging, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 11 at 3:40 PM PST. John LaGourgue, President of G-PAK will be joined by Ash Guglani, co-founder and director, who will be presenting and meeting with investors.

John LaGourgue, President and Director of G-PAK commented, "I am looking forward to presenting G-PAK's business strategy and overview at the LD Micro Main Event. G-PAK's first product launch is into the single serve coffee market with our fully compostable "G-Pod" in the K-Cup format in 2020. We are committed to making convenience packaging more sustainable and safer for consumers and the planet. Our patented packaging technology will be a disruptor in the single serve coffee space, as we go into commercial production in the near term."

"This year's Main Event is our largest to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About G-Pak Technology Inc.

G-PAK is a leader in the development of plant-based consumer packaging. The company's first product the G-Pod, is a 100% compostable, and patented single-serve beverage pod made from readily renewable materials. G-PAK is target-ing the $23B global single serve beverage pod market, and intends to expand it's packaging technology to include plant based food and beverage packaging.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Todd Hanas

(833) 562-9916

todd.hanas@g-pak.com

www.g-pak.com

SOURCE: G-Pak Technology Inc. via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568570/G-PAK-Technology-to-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-Main-Event-XII