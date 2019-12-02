Unseen, a United Kingdom national charity that works to eradicate modern slavery, announced today its partnership with RDC, the global leader in compliance screening. Unseen also received a donation from RDC at the FinTech FinCrime Exchange ("FFE") annual conference, FFECON, last Thursday in London.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005505/en/

FINTRAIL, founders of the FFE, a global community of FinTechs committed to collaborating on best practices in financial crime risk management, will match RDC's gift, as will an unnamed angel donor. The gift will aid Unseen's efforts to prevent modern slavery and support its victims, including its Modern Slavery Helpline and Resource Centre, which provides 24/7 support and has fielded thousands of calls seeking to prevent or report forced labor.

As the global financial industry's leading provider of anti-money laundering solutions, RDC uses the world's largest risk-relevant database and advanced AI technology to help financial institutions prevent human trafficking and modern slavery by helping them detect and prevent the illicit transactions that fund the sale and purchase of forced labor.

"In RDC and FINTRAIL, Unseen has two dedicated and strategic allies in the fight against modern slavery," said Unseen Executive Director Justine Currell. "Their support will help Unseen continue its work aiding victims of modern slavery, while preventing even more from falling prey to this terrible crime."

Justine Currell addressed the 200+ attendees at FFECON19 on the subject of combating modern slavery, and participated in a panel titled "Digging Down to the Roots of Financial Crime."

As FFE's global sponsor, RDC has helped make combating modern slavery a primary topic on the agenda at FFECON19.

"In addition to being a major global issue, human trafficking is a financial based crime, motivated by profit," said RDC CEO Tom Walsh. "We're dedicated to addressing this issue both through our work in preventing the flow of money that funds this illicit activity, and by partnering with and supporting incredible organizations like Unseen that are on the front lines of combating modern slavery."

"Collaboration is key in the fight against financial crimes, and to prevent the exploitation of innocent people," said FINTRAIL co-founder Robert Evans. "We're proud to work alongside Unseen and RDC to raise awareness of the issues among the FFE community and to strengthen our members' ability to combat all forms of human trafficking."

About Unseen

Unseen is a UK-wide national charity which believes that modern slavery can and must be eradicated. Unseen runs safehouses and outreach for survivors, the Modern Slavery Helpline, and works with businesses, the police, government and others to end slavery. The Modern Slavery Helpline is open 24/7 every day of the year, free, confidential, and can take calls in over 200 languages. Learn more about Unseen by visiting www.unseenuk.org.

About RDC

RDC, the Smarter Screening company prevents criminal infiltration of the world's financial systems by delivering automated, intelligent customer screening and decision-ready intelligence. RDC supports more than 1,000 organizations and 35,000 compliance professionals across more than 100 countries in strengthening their KYC/AML, fraud and Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) protection, ensuring sanctions and watchlist compliance, protecting their brand and reputation and managing supply chain and vendor risks. Founded by 20 of the world's leading financial institutions, today RDC is a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company. Learn more about RDC by emailing info@rdc.com or visiting www.rdc.com.

About FFE

The FFE was established in January 2017 by FINTRAIL and the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI). The FFE is a free community forum that brings together a global network of FinTechs to collaborate on best practices in financial crime risk management. By sharing information on criminal typologies and controls, the community helps to strengthen the sector's ability to detect and counter the global threat of financial crime. The FFE hosts regular meet-ups in London, Amsterdam, New York, San Francisco and Singapore. Learn more about the FFE by emailing ffe_admin@fintrail.co.uk or visiting www.fintrail.co.uk/ffe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005505/en/

Contacts:

Unseen

Justine Currell

j.currell@unseenuk.org

RDC

Terese Fernandez

info@rdc.com

FFE

John-Paul Eaton

john-paul@fintrail.co.uk