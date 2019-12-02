EQS-News / 02/12/2019 / 20:49 UTC+8 On December 2, the 2019 Hong Kong Awards for Industries Ceremony was held in the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park. With the self-developed DTS system and a number of new breakthroughs of the PLM whole life cycle management system in the digitalization of smart security payment operation management, Goldpac significantly improved its services, outperformed among many participating companies and won the Award of Smart Productivity. The Hong Kong Awards for Industries, which has a high degree of acceptability from the industry, was established in 2005, co-sponsored by The Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI), the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Retail Management Association, the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong Productivity Council, the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, and the Hong Kong Young Industrialists Council, and the Award of Smart Productivity aims to encourage and give recognition to Hong Kong companies or organizations that have attained high-value productivity on a continual basis. Goldpac has always adhered to the goal of "Exceeding Customer Expectations". The award is not only the affirmation and encouragement of Goldpac's continuous efforts to innovate in the smart security payment products and operations, but also the driving force for Goldpac to continuously improve its digital operation and control ability to gradually realize the strategic goal of "Industrial 4.0". As a leader in the smart payment solution, Goldpac has been committed to the technology development and innovation of intelligent and automated management in achieving data security processing, financial payment product management, production planning, supply chain, quality control and cost control through the in-depth application of information technology. Among them, DTS system is data-centric and effectively meets the global business development trend of "mass customization" with the high security architecture design. Through the integration of supply chain and the implementation of PLM system, PLM product life cycle management system realizes the comprehensive digital and accurate control of the whole product process, improves the transparency of information in the whole value chain, and fills up the "information gap" between the operation site and the planning system. In the future, Goldpac will continue to adhere to the business concept of "Growth Driven by Innovative R&D", start with intelligent operation, rely on fine operation service system, continuously optimize R&D design, operation management, customized service, risk control, supply chain management and other business processes, to realize the individualization and customization of products and services and intelligent management, which extends to the digital platform of the whole value chain. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HDRXCQJENG [1] Document title: Goldpac Honored with the 2019 Hong Kong Awards for Industries: the Award of Smart Productivity 02/12/2019 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c734e89fc083a4d69aa0c43f35846f94&application_id=925841&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

