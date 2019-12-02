The global optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) market is expected to post an incremental growth of USD 37.62 million during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005511/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing investments in smart city projects will be one of the major drivers in the global OTDR market. Around the globe, countries are focusing on the development of smart cities to manage assets and resources efficiently. Smart cities comprise public amenities and infrastructure connected through communication networks. Automobiles communicating with traffic lights or with the smartphones of pedestrians is an instance. This will require mobile networks such as 4G/5G, which can handle a massive amount of data. Moreover, a smart city will require extensive machine-type communication (MTC) applications. These applications use very low data rates but require extensive connectivity, which will necessitate the need for high-speed networks for faster data transmission and communication. Thus, the adoption of 4G/5G networks for smart city projects will rise significantly, which will subsequently increase the need for optical fibers. These factors will drive the demand for OTDRs, which will boost the global market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30637

As per Technavio, increasing investments in data center, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global OTDR Market: Increasing Investments in Data Center

A huge amount of data is generated owing to the development of smart cities, smart grids, and smart homes. The requirement of data centers has increased in order to monitor and process this data. This has led to an increase in investments in data centers which will be one of the critical trends in the global OTDR market. During the deployment of data centers, multiple variations of cables such as unshielded twisted pair, coax, multi-mode or single-mode fibers, and hybrid active optical cables, are used. This increases the need for optical time domain reflectometers to test the optical fiber cables, which in turn, will boost market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing investments in data center, the high demand for tier-2 certification standards and the rising expenditure on 4G/5G deployment are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global OTDR Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global OTDR market by end-user (communication, cable TV, private enterprise network, and others) and geographical regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas led the market share in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to several factors such as the rising internet penetration increasing mobile data traffic, growing investments in 4G/5G network infrastructure, and increasing FTTH (fiber to the home) subscriber base in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005511/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com