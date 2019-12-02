Global Digital Solutions Inc. CEO Issues Update on PALS Testing to Shareholders

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:GDSI), a company that is positioning itself as a leader in comprehensive security and technology solutions, issues the following update on the PALS technology from its President and CEO William Delgado.

GDSI is pleased to announce that our initial ground test of the PALS Enhanced Situational Awareness System have been completed at Jack Brooks' airport in Beaumont, Texas. The initial tests demonstrated the ability to image the local MALSR FAA airport lighting system (sequence flashers as well as the continuous lights associated with the cross "T" and the runway threshold).

GDSI is in the process of building the first conformal mounted pod configuration for PALS that will mount the camera to the underbody of the aircraft. Fit checks will be performed this month and final completion of the pod is expected in early first quarter. With the completion of the conformal pod, the Company will begin flight testing of the PALS system.

GDSI would like to thank the local FAA and airport management for assisting us in arranging this key test and ICI, our IR Camera vendor, for conducting the tests.

William Delgado, President and CEO of Global Digital Solutions, Inc. added "Our team is very happy with our ground testing results in Beaumont Texas. Aviation safety is at its most critical point in history, with the number of airline passengers at an all-time high. This system, we believe, will become a fundamental part of this aviation safety movement."

About Global Digital Solutions, Inc.

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTC:GDSI), a company that is positioning itself as a leader in comprehensive security and technology solutions, continues to enhance shareholder value in these areas. In addition to our acquisition strategy, the Company has initiated a lawsuit for damages against Grupo Rontan Metalurgica, S. A, ("Rontan") and that company's controlling shareholders, Joao Alberto Bolzan and Jose Carlos Bolzan. The Company has engaged the law firm of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP to represent it in this action. The case will be handled by William Isaacson of the firm's Washington office and Carlos Sires of the firm's Fort Lauderdale office (Their professional profiles are available at https://bsfllp.com/lawyers.). The action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. The complaint alleges that "Rontan is wholly-owned by Joao Bolzan and Jose Bolzan. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of original equipment for specialty vehicles for emergency management, first responders, national security, and law enforcement operations. The company also acquired NACSV, a supplier of Mobile Command Centers to Military, Law Enforcement, and First Responders. In August of 2019, the Company acquired HarmAlarm. HA was formed in 2002 as a private Texas company to pursue Infrared commercial applications in the aviation services area. HA has developed a system known as Precision Approach Landing System (PALS). PALS provides a high performance state of the art enhanced Situation Awareness capability for the pilot. The precision and robustness of PALS has generated a host of new applications mainly through "landing trajectory" optimization which provides additional safety margin against weather related hazardous conditions, such as wind shear, wake turbulence, icing, as well as low ceilings and fog. For more information about GDSI, visit http://www.gdsi.co

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control, and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company's global growth strategy. The statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to the Risk Factors and other information set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 21, 2019, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

William J. Delgado

(775) 443-4740

djwllc@hotmail.com

