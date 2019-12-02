Xenikos B.V.: Xenikos appoints Stanley Musial as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer

Experienced financial leader joins Xenikos as they enter the final stage of clinical development of T-Guard(R)

NIJMEGEN, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / The Dutch company Xenikos, which develops innovative immunotherapies for treating patients with severe immune disease and post-transplant rejection, announced today that they have appointed Stanley Musial, CPA, MBA as their new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer.

"We are very pleased to welcome Stan to Xenikos," said Dr. Ypke van Oosterhout, Xenikos' Chief Executive Officer. "He joins us at an important time, as we are currently entering the final stage of clinical testing prior to applying for market approval of our flagship product, T-Guard, and as we determine the financial and organizational steps needed to ensure a successful launch of the product. Stan brings a wealth of financial acumen and leadership experience to Xenikos. While serving as the CFO of various life sciences companies, he successfully securing several major financing rounds, transformining companies from development stage to commercial organizations, and negotiating several transactions, including asset licensing deals and mergers and acquisitions."

Stanley Musial comes to Xenikos with more than 25 years of financial leadership experience in the life sciences industry. Prior to joining Xenikos, Musial served as the Chief Financial Officer of several pharmaceutical and biotech companies, including EryDel SpA, Egalet, Inc. (which he took public on NASDAQ in 2014), Prism Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (now a division of Baxter International), and Strategic Diagnostics, Inc. Musial received a BS in accounting from The Pennsylvania State University and his MBA from Temple University, and he is a Certified Public Accountant in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

"I'm delighted to be joining the Xenikos team at this exciting stage in their journey," added Musial. "Xenikos' lead compound T-Guard has already shown that it has the potential to cause a true paradigm shift in treating patients with graft-versus-host disease, a potentially fatal condition that commonly occurs following allogeneic stem cell transplantation. I look forward to working with Xenikos' management team and contributing to Xenikos' continued success as we bring T-Guard through its final stage of development and into the market."

About Xenikos B.V.

Xenikos develops innovative immunotherapies based on conjugated antibodies. This novel therapeutic approach helps reset the immune system in patients who have a severe immune disease or have developed post-transplantation rejection. Xenikos has started reqruitement of a US Phase 3 registration trial with its flagship product, T-Guard(R), for treating steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGVHD) in patients following allogeneic stem cell transplantation.

