Arlington Capital Partners ("Arlington Capital"), a Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of Firth Rixson Forgings Limited (the "Company") from Arconic. Going forward, the business will operate as part of Forged Solutions Group ("FSG"), which was formed in November 2019 by Arlington Capital as its aerospace forging platform. Located in Sheffield, United Kingdom, the Company is a leading provider of complex closed die forgings and forged discs and proprietary forward-and-backward extrusion produced shafts and cylinders primarily for OEM and Tier 1 aerospace defense engine customers.

Peter Manos, a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital, said "The Company is a perfect complement to our recent acquisition of Doncasters Group's Blaenavon Forging business. The Company possesses proprietary and difficult-to-replicate manufacturing capabilities and is well positioned on fast growing, next generation engine platforms such as the LEAP, and additionally has a strong portfolio of aftermarket components on sole sourced programs."

"We are excited to partner with a veteran aerospace investor in Arlington Capital and the management team at Blaenavon to embark on the Company's next chapter of growth. The combination of the two businesses and the creation of Forged Solutions Group creates a supplier with the available capacity of five manufacturing facilities, complementary and fully integrated manufacturing and testing capabilities, a broader product portfolio, and strong managerial expertise to better serve our customers," said Ben McIvor, General Manager of the Company.

Erica Son, a Vice President at Arlington Capital, said, "We could not be happier to have Ben, his deeply experienced team, and Firth Rixson's long history in aerospace forging join Forged Solutions Group and partner with Arlington Capital. Forged Solutions Group will continue to evaluate strategic acquisitions that add new customers, new capabilities, and geographic reach to better serve our customers."

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including aerospace defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company's position as leading competitors in their field.

