Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 02.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWYC ISIN: CA80280U1066 Ticker-Symbol: 1SZ 
Stuttgart
02.12.19
13:50 Uhr
0,094 Euro
+0,006
+7,05 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,093
0,105
15:31
0,093
0,105
15:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD0,094+7,05 %