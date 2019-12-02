PASSUR Aerospace, Inc.: PASSUR(R) Aerospace to Present at the LD Micro Event (XII)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTC PINK:PSSR), a global leader in digital operational excellence, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 10th at 9:00 AM PST / 12:00 PM EST. James T. Barry, President and CEO of PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. will be presenting and meeting with investors.

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

View PASSUR's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/PSSR

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTC PINK:PSSR) provides a complete set of integrated, collaborative tools to allow airlines, airports, and air navigation service providers to better predict, prioritize, prevent, and recover from inevitable unexpected disruptions. These disruptions have long been seen as the cost of doing business in the industry, which PASSUR has proven can be mitigated, in part, through the integrated use of our software.

As such, we provide digital solutions to the global travel industry and help customers improve punctuality, optimize turn times and gate utilization, ensure schedule integrity (e.g., passenger connections), improve block-time performance, and reduce fuel burn/emissions.

PASSUR provides its solutions to the largest airlines and airports in the US. Currently over 60% of all flights in the US are, in some form, managed by PASSUR software. Additionally, PASSUR provides its proven, established capabilities to the global airline and airport industry, with solutions now implemented in Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The global market presents an opportunity to network more customers in a broader market.

All PASSUR solutions are being consolidated onto PASSUR's Ariva platform, which will provide a single, common operating platform for customers to optimize their operations. Supporting these capabilities is PASSUR's flight, constraint, and capacity prediction technology, which is based on years of data and machine learning. PASSUR brings the most relevant experience to the global aviation industry and combines deep domain expertise with Ariva's digital automation solutions.

Ariva is uniquely positioned to offer solutions to the major issues facing the global industry, including helping to alleviate congestion and lack of airspace/runway capacity. Our mission is to provide digital solutions to help meet the demand for increased global air travel through the busiest airports and airspaces, allowing for sustainable and efficient travel.

Visit PASSUR Aerospace's website at www.passur.com for updated products, solutions, and news.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Name: Louis Petrucelly

Phone: (203) 622-4086

Address: 1 Landmark Square, Suite 1900, Stamford, CT 06901

Email: lpetrucelly@passur.com

SOURCE: PASSUR Aerospace via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568690/PASSURR-Aerospace-to-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-Event-XII