DFLabs, Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) Vendor Recognized for Its Outstanding Level of Skill and Competence in the Field of Security Automation

DFLabs, the award-winning Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) solution, today announced it has been named as a security automation winner at the Security Excellence Awards 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Computing's Security Excellence Awards recognizes the achievements of the Information Technology industry's leading cyber security professionals, companies, solutions and products. For 2019, they decided to cover every element of success in the cyber security landscape, all the way from education to email.

DFLabs was honored as a winner in London on Thursday, November 21st 2019, during Computing's Security Excellence Awards Ceremony Dinner attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers.

"These prestigious awards recognize cyber security vendors with ground-breaking solutions and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of cyber security," stated Dario Forte, CEO and Founder of DFLabs.

About IncMan SOAR

DFLabs is the most open SOAR solution in the market, which provides a framework for customizing and adding new automated integrations between security tools and SOAR, without the need for complex coding. With its unique capability of full security incident lifecycle automation, DFLabs patented R3 Rapid Response Runbooks and use hundreds of automated actions to provide workflows and execute a variety of data enrichment, notification, containment and custom actions based on complex, stateful and logical decision making. This accelerates the ability of responders to assess, investigate and hunt for threats. Runbooks also collect and facilitate knowledge transfer between incident response (IR) and SOC teams.

About DFLabs

DFLabs is an award-winning and recognized global leader in security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technology. The company's management team has helped shape the cyber security industry, which includes co-editing several industry standards such as ISO 27043 and ISO 30121. Its flagship product, IncMan SOAR, has been adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations worldwide. DFLabs has operations in EMEA, North America, and Asia. For more information, visit www.dflabs.com or connect with us on Twitter @DFLabs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005079/en/

Contacts:

Marija Miladinovikj

Manager, Digital Marketing Operations, DFLabs

+38970 312 955

marija.miladinovikj@dflabs.com