Matillion Advances Speed And Simplicity Of Data Integration With Release Of Matillion Data Loader

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AWS re:Invent 2019 Booth #2804 - Matillion, a leading provider of data transformation software for cloud data warehouses (CDWs), today announced Matillion Data Loader, a free Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data integration solution that empowers data analytics professionals and business users to simply and easily load and migrate data with a powerful and scalable product.

According to an October 2019MarketPulse survey from Matillion and IDG Research, 87% of organizations with siloed or partially integrated teams plan to centralize the management of BI and analytics. Matillion Data Loader helps streamline this process by allowing data professionals to centralize their valuable data, across different sources, by loading it into their chosen CDW.

Matillion products reduce time to value for cloud data analytics projects with data integration and data transformation solutions for Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, and Google BigQuery.

With Matillion Data Loader, data professionals can use a low-friction solution to:

Quickly and simply replicate data from popular data sources into a CDW using a code-free, wizard-based pipeline builder

Monitor jobs with a dashboard view of pipeline runs and data volumes

Save on infrastructure, resources, and DevOps costs, using technology built to leverage the speed and scale of the cloud

Upgrade to handle advanced data transformation, integration, and orchestration needs with Matillion's top-rated ETL solution

"Exploding data volumes and the rapid shift toward data democratization mean enterprises have increasingly diverse data analytics needs across teams. A flexible data analytics platform should ensure companies can address simple use cases, sophisticated analytics projects, or both at the same time, without the inherent complexity of other tools," said Matthew Scullion, CEO of Matillion. "Matillion Data Loader works by itself to deliver low-friction data loading but also works with Matillion ETL as a platform to join and transform data sources for analytics. This is a far better option than having to choose between solutions that are either quick and simple or functional and complex."

"Every organization has diverse data needs and skill levels that require a strong data management strategy. Reducing complexity in the data integration process and increasing time to value for enterprise-wide insights are crucial components in this strategy," said Vamshi Gunda, Senior Manager, Data & Analytics at Western Union. "Matillion's software enables enterprises of any size to perform data integration and data transformation, simply and efficiently, to use data effectively."

Matillion Data Loader can be used by itself to easily perform cloud data migration and data loading processes. Matillion ETL can be used to transform data into insights for analytics, reporting, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Both solutions can be paired together as a scalable and flexible data integration and data transformation platform.

Matillion invites data professionals to request an invitation to the early access program at www.matillion.com/lp/mdl-launch/

To schedule a demo of Matillion Data Loader at AWS re:Invent 2019, or speak with a Matillion team member at booth #2804, contact ashley.lozito@matillion.com. Matillion will also share best practices for data preparation and integration during the session, "Preparing data for reporting, ML, and AI on AWS" on Monday, December 2 at 4:45pm PT.

About Matillion

Matillion is data transformation for cloud data warehouses. Only Matillion is purpose-built for Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, and Google BigQuery enabling businesses to achieve new levels of simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Trusted by companies of all sizes to meet their data integration and transformation needs, Matillion products are highly rated across the AWS, GCP and Azure Marketplaces. Matillion is dual-headquartered in Manchester, UK and Denver, Colorado. Learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your data with Matillion's cloud-based approach to data transformation. Visit us at www.matillion.com .

