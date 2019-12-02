Findit, Inc.: Findit.com Reports Improvement in Overall Alexa Ranking Over Previous Month

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, is reporting an overall improvement in its Alexa Ranking since its last update October 29, 2019. The improvement is One thousand one hundred and eighty five (1,185) positions based on Global ranking on Alexa (AMZN). The current Global ranking as of November 30,2019 is 25,803, the ranking in October was 26,988.

Findit is a full service social networking content management platform that provides members a place to post content through their own Findit account. Each account can have multiple Findit URLs to target specific terms they would like to index better for in search results in Findit along with Google (GOOG), Yahoo and Bing (MSFT) and other search engines. The content posted in each members Findit account can be crawled and indexed in Google as well as shared to other social networking sites and bookmarking sites. Findit utilizes the ShareThis technology tool that allow the sharing of content across 40+ social channels and are used by over three million publishers globally. With this feature available on each page content is created, members posting the content along with visitors to the pages can immediately share the content to other popular social sites including Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR) and Pinterest (PINS). From the Findit App people can direct message content posted to followers on Instagram, through Whatsapp, text and email. With Findit's providing access to Google, Yahoo and Bing for indexing and the sharing capabilities to outside social networking and bookmarking sites, members that want to reach a wider audience and improve their overall organic indexing in search engines can do so by posting through Findit.com or from the Findit App. The link is below for downloading.

Download the Findit App by clicking here



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Awsos8L1O4E&feature=emb_logo

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "With another improvement this month over last with our Alexa ranking we are encouraged to keep doing what we are doing but more of it to break through the 20,0000 global ranking. With our quest to continue to see improvement in 2020. With the new App being rolled out soon we are really excited that once people download the new app and begin posting they will see the benefits Findit brings each member that wants to reach more people and save time posting from Findit. Once you create a post you and anyone else can share it really helps you reach more people more efficiently and cost effectively. It also keeps your content and your message streamlined."

Findit receives traffic from content that is posted in Findit and indexed in search engines and shared to social sites. This content once it is indexed and shared is driving traffic back to these posts in Findit. Each post that a member places in their Findit account can also link to their website or a page that they want to drive traffic to. This creates tangible links back from the most popular sites in the world. Anyone that is seeking more visibility and better indexing would be using Findit being it achieves these goals.

See Alexa chart on Findit.com http://www.alexa.com/comparison/findit.com

Here are some featured Findit Members:

Hip Hop Bling



Chaves For Charity

Select Floors and Cabinets Buckhead Georgia

Layzie Bone

Palmetto Harmony

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a full service Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

1-404-443-3224

Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4488007ixzz66xHx2ChN

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568686/Finditcom-Reports-Improvement-in-Overall-Alexa-Ranking-Over-Previous-Month