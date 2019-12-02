Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2019) - eXeBlock Technology Corporation (CSE: XBLK) (the "Company") (listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange - Trading Symbol: XBLK) announces that its Letter of Intent to acquire the shares of SCI Resource Software Inc. ("SCI"), a privately-held software development company, and certain assets of NaturalResource.ca from Media Logic Inc. ("NRES") (collectively, the "Transactions") has been cancelled due to the Company, SCI and NRES not being able to reach mutual agreement on terms under a definitive binding agreement for the Transactions.

