Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2019) - Jaxon Mining Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: OU31) (OTC: JXMNF) ("Jaxon" or the "Company") is pleased to report high-grade gold-copper tourmaline breccia chip samples from its 2019 field season program at its Red Springs Project located near Smithers in northwestern B.C.

Chip sample results (Table 1) from the surface outcrops of the tourmaline breccia zone collected from the North Cirque area confirm the high-grade gold-copper bearing tourmaline breccia mineralization extends to the North Cirque area from the Backbone area, as previously reported (Figure 1).

2019 Chip Sampling Program Highlights

2 metres grading 9.23 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 2.43% copper including 1 metre grading 12.21 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, 4.76% copper and 907 ppm cobalt in Channel NC005;

3 metres grading 1.90 grams per tonne (g/t) gold equivalent including 1 metre grading 0.86 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, 0.44 % copper and 1006 ppm cobalt in Channel NC004 and;

4 metre grading 1.42 grams per tonne (g/t) gold equivalent including 2 meters at 1.88 g/t grams per tonne (g/t) gold equivalent in Channel NC006.

Other Highlights

Gold grades up to 40.41 g/t, copper grades up to 8.3% and cobalt grades up to 0.36% were observed in samples taken from the North Cirque area during the 2018 field sampling program (Table 2 and Figure 1).

IP survey results at IP line EW at North Cirque completed by Simcoe GeoScience in 2018 are also very encouraging (Figures 1-3). S1 and P1 anomalies (Figure 2) may be caused by the tourmaline breccia zone or pipe that extends from the North Cirque area to the North West (NW) Cirque area (Figure 1, B-A cross section, Figure 3). This data will be further evaluated and used to vector in on the 2020 drill targets.



Figure 1: Tourmaline Breccia Gold-Copper-Cobalt Mineralization Zone at the North Cirque and Backbone Areas

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/881/50266_d7ae25e8b4b32b1a_001full.jpg



Figure 2: IP chargeability and resistivity anomalies in IP Line EW. S1 and P1 anomalies in the North West (NW) Cirque area are considered to be an extension of the North Cirque tourmaline breccia zone.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/881/50266_d7ae25e8b4b32b1a_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Conceptual Model of Tourmaline Breccia Zone/Pipe (Cross Section B-A in Figure 1) and Porphyry System at the Red Springs Project

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/881/50266_d7ae25e8b4b32b1a_003full.jpg

Table 1: 2019 program assay results from three chip channel samples at the North Cirque tourmaline breccia zone*

ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm Sample ID Sample Location lithology Length Au Ag Cu Co AuEq Mineralization Zone A0027003 NC004 hornfel with tourmaline breccia 1mchip 0.03 0.5 109 31 0.10 A0027004 NC004 hornfel with tourmaline breccia 1mchip 0.609 0.5 176 16 0.67 A0027005 NC004 thick Qz vein tourmaline breccia with sulfide 1mchip 0.144 1.4 287 30 0.25 A0027006 NC004 thick Qz vein tourmaline breccia with sulfide 1mchip 0.57 4.5 2379 324 1.48 3 metres

at 1.9 g/t Gold Equivalent A0027007 NC004 thick Qz vein tourmaline breccia with sulfide 1mchip 0.809 1.1 730 117 1.11 A0027008 NC004 thick Qz vein tourmaline breccia with sulfide 1mchip 0.859 6.8 4418 1006 3.13 A0027009 NC004 hornfel with tourmaline breccia 1mchip 0.034 0.5 104 40 0.12 A0027021 NC005 massive sulfide Tourmaline breccia 1mchip 12.21 74.1 47640 907 21.78 2 metres

at 14.13 g/t

Gold Equivalent A0027022 NC005 massive sulfide Tourmaline breccia 1mchip 6.259 3.8 935 18 6.48 A0027014 NC006 tourmaline breccia zone with calcite vein and massive sulfide 1mchip 1.017 5.6 1602 418 1.96 4 metres

at 1.42 g/t

Gold Equivalent A0027015 NC006 semi-massive sulfide tourmaline breccia 1mchip 0.892 7.7 1420 388 1.80 A0027016 NC006 semi-massive sulfide tourmaline breccia 1mchip 0.833 0.5 257 51 0.96 A0027017 NC006 hornfel with tourmaline breccia and sulfide 1mchip 0.589 2.7 669 162 0.97 A0027018 NC006 hornfel with tourmaline breccia and sulfide veins 1mchip 0.133 0.5 119 22 0.19 A0027019 NC006 hornfel with tourmaline breccia and sulfide 1mchip 0.57 0.5 140 68 0.70

*1250 USD/oz for gold, 6000USD/T for copper and 60000USD/T for cobalt are used for gold equivalent grade calculation

Table 2: Significant assay results from the North Cirque area, 2018 surface sampling program

Sample ID Easting Northing Elevation Sample

Type Au

(g/t) Cu

(ppm) Co

(ppm) A0020661 611727 6113575 1993 Float 40.41 67670 154 A0020152 611842 6113645 1928 Grab 31.81 83000 2325.4 A0020147 611888 6113627 1946 Grab 10.384 1229.9 3631.4 A0020150 611842 6113641 1928 Grab 6.773 1772.6 1671.1 A0020148 611885 6113629 1956 Grab 3.337 2481 2135.4 A0020063 611017 6113597 1704 Float 2.18 513.6 1536.1 A0020053 610667 6113927 1542 Grab 1.817 2410.4 360.8 A0020113 611558 6113740 1935 Grab 1.628 4270.8 279.2 A0020674 611200 6113734 1809 Grab 1.558 124.5 236 A0020057 610751 6113884 1598 Float 1.069 1482.2 555.4 A0020146 611920 6113626 1962 Grab 0.881 707.6 951.2 A0020149 611852 6113639 1934 Chip 0.817 560.9 276.9 A0020062 610861 6113729 1664 Float 0.512 16.8 862.3 A0020056 610736 6113887 1594 Float 0.401 2929.1 273.9 A0020656 611761 6113822 1873 Grab 0.392 1707.6 609.9 A0020657 611613 6113652 1958 Grab 0.345 521.6 511.8 A0020008 610454 6113924 1529 Grab 0.256 138.9 3.3 A0020009 610454 6113924 1529 Grab 0.179 254.9 26 A0020060 610866 6113935 1661 Grab 0.153 18.6 59.8 A0020145 611990 6113600 2002 Chip 0.135 93.5 5.1

Qualified Person

Yingting (Tony) Guo, P.Geo., President and Chief Geologist of Jaxon Mining Inc., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the chip channel sampling program, prepared the scientific and technical information and verified the data supporting such scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Sample Preparation and Analyses

Prospecting samples were collected in the field by experienced, professional prospectors and geological staff who selected hand samples from outcrop, chip samples, boulder and talus debris samples suitable for slabbing by rock saw. The samples were numbered, described and located in the field for follow-up. Numbered rock samples tags were placed inside each bag which was securely closed for transport to Jaxon's secure cold storage locked facility in Smithers, BC. Representative sample slabs were cut from large specimens and halved rock samples so that portions of select samples could be saved for the Jaxon's rock library, descriptive purposes and petrographic study. MS Analytical of Langley B.C. received the Rice Bag shipments after secure transport from Smithers and they prepared the samples by crushing, grinding and pulverizing to a pulp with barren material washing between each sample at the crush and pulverizing stages. Then 20 g of pulp was used for the (IMS-117 code) ultra-trace level ICP/MS AR digestion method, and four acid 0.2 g ore grade ICP - AES method (ICP-240) and for the overlimit gold the FAS-415 method of 30 g fusion Gravimetric method was used to report gold ASSAYS. Overlimit silver is determined by Fire ASSAY 415 method. Laboratory standards and QA - QC is monitored by Jaxon.

About Jaxon Mining

Jaxon is a precious and base metals exploration company with a regional focus on Western Canada. The company is currently focused on advancing its Red Springs Project in north-western British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

JAXON MINING INC.



"John King Burns"

John King Burns, Chairman and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Kaye Wynn Consulting

T: 604-558-2630

TF: 1-888-280-8128

E: info@kayewynn.com

Freeform Communications

T: 604-243-0499

E: enquiries@freeform.com

Corporate

T: 604-398-5394

E: info@jaxonmining.com

www.jaxonmining.com

This news release may contain forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames, or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither TSX Venture exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50266