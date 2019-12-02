Technavio has been monitoring the global medium voltage cables market and the market is poised to grow by USD 7.19 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global medium voltage cables market 2019-2023 (Photo: Business Wire)

Read the 148-page research report with TOC on "Medium Voltage Cables Market Analysis Report by Installation (Overhead, Underground, and Submarine), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the rise in global energy demand. In addition, the increasing number of microgrid networks is anticipated to further boost the growth of the medium voltage cables market.

The demand for energy and electricity is increasing around the globe due to the rise in industrial operations, robust economic growth, and rise in the urban population in economies such as India, the US, and China. This is increasing the need and number of power plants and transmission lines. Medium voltage cables are used in these power distribution lines to supply power from substations to end-users such as the residential and industrial sectors. Thus, the rise in global energy demand is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Medium Voltage Cables Market Companies:

EL Sewedy Electric Co.

EL Sewedy Electric Co. is headquartered in Egypt and operates the business under various segments such as Power and Special Cables, Turn Key projects, and Electric Products and Accessories. The company offers a range of copper and aluminum cables.

Fujikura Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business units: Power Telecommunication Systems Company, Electronics Business Company, Automotive Products Company, Real Estate Business Company, and Others. The company offers a comprehensive range of low to medium voltage cables.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and operates under various business segments, namely Infrastructure, Electronics Automotive Systems, Functional products, and Service and Development, etc. The company offers a range of low to medium voltage power cables.

LEONI AG

LEONI AG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Wiring Systems, and Wire Cable Solutions. The company offers BETApower medium voltage power cables to various end-users.

LS Cable System Ltd.

LS Cable System Ltd. is headquartered in South Korea and offers products through the following business segments: Energy, Industrial Cable, Telecommunication, and Materials. The company offers a range of low to medium voltage cables.

Medium Voltage Cables Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Overhead

Underground

Submarine

Medium Voltage Cables Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

