Despite forecasts of spend growth, various factors will herald complexities in the caustic soda market in terms of pricing and demand and supply equilibrium. The issuance of the mandate on the adoption of cell membrane technology during the production of caustic soda will act as one of the primary spend growth drivers. On the other hand, the gradual decline in the usage of chlorine from the PVC industry will inhibit spend growth in the caustic soda market during the forecast period.

In Europe, an exponential demand from the aluminum industry will propel spend growth in the caustic soda market. This chemical plays a key role in the extraction of aluminum from its ore, bauxite. It is widely used as a reactant to produce various organic chemicals, such as epoxypropane, which will drive the demand growth in the caustic soda market. In the US, caustic soda suppliers are focusing on developing manufacturing processes to offer high-quality caustic soda while reducing the adverse impacts of their operations on the environment. This will significantly contribute to spend growth in the caustic soda market.

Insights into the market pricing trends

An increase in compliance cost will act as a major cost component in caustic soda supplier's cost structure. This cost is related to the upgrading of caustic soda production facilities to adhere to environmental laws. This rise in compliance costs is a result of the environmental concerns and stringency in laws and regulations.

The rise in the adoption of high-quality packaging materials to protect this chemical from contaminants, such as heat, moisture, and insects, will lead to an increase in the caustic soda market price.

Insights into the supply market that will have potential impacts on your procurement strategy

Global caustic soda suppliers operate on higher profit margins than regional suppliers owing to their significant reach and easy access to raw materials worldwide. Global suppliers are observed to enter into partnerships with raw material vendors to reduce their procurement costs.

The production of caustic soda is dependent on the production of chlorine, as this chemical is a by-product of the chlorine manufacturing process. A decrease in the demand for chlorine from end-use segments, such as the PVC industry will adversely impact the supply of caustic soda in the market. This will lead to a lack of assurance of the supply of caustic soda for buyers.

Some of the top caustic soda suppliers enlisted in this report

BASF SE

SABIC

Solvay SA

PPG Industries Inc.

FMC Corp

Akzo Nobel NV

