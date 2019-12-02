RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Announces Strategic Alliance with Listing Llama

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV:RSS)(OTCQB:RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce it has signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement with Listing Llama.

Listing Llama is a Canadian real estate technology company that matches homebuyers and sellers to real estate agents in their area.

Under the terms of the Agreement, signed on November 28th, 2019, Listing Llama will connect users of its mobile apps directly to RESAAS agents. Members of RESAAS' paid-for Premium tier will receive a real-time notification. Other RESAAS members in the appropriate location will be notified subsequently. Listing Llama and RESAAS will share revenue generated from these opportunities.

"With today's real estate market, it is more important than ever to find the right real estate agent," said Tarynn Liv Parker, CEO of Listing Llama. "Finding the best agent to work with is now a vital step. Recommendations from family and friends are not enough any longer. Selecting a real estate agent by those means is no longer the smartest way to undertake one of the biggest financial transactions in most peoples' lives. People expect to find everything in an instant these days, often preferring online solutions for the selection process. Ours is the first of its kind for the real estate hiring process. We haven't for a second, forgotten that the real estate business is truly one that is human-to-human. We've just made a place for everyone to meet, chat, and move on to a successful result much faster and easier."

"RESAAS does everything it can to bring real estate agents new business opportunities. Working with Listing Llama from the very beginning of their Canadian launch aligns with our vision to lead the industry through technology and innovation," said RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "Listing Llama's approach is complimentary to our own, so we are excited to work together and bring tremendous value to their users."

Listing Llama launches across Western Canada in Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna, Calgary and Edmonton today, December 2nd 2019. Promotions run on Pattison billboards, radio and online.

About Listing Llama

Listing Llama is a free app available in the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and online at listingllama.com.

Listing Llama is a FREE tool for home buyers and sellers to find the Agent that is right for them.

Llamas are guides. Listing Llama is about guiding buyers, sellers, and real estate agents, and educating all of them in a more modern way with a new approach.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

