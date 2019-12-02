Newly installed PV capacity hit 3.33 GW in the first 10 months of this year. Feed-in tariffs will drop in December by another 1% and the 52 GW subsidy cap looms, but for the first time, FITs for all project types are now below the €0.10/kWh mark.According to the latest statistics from the Germany Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur), 377.6 MW of new PV capacity was installed throughout the country in October. This is the highest monthly increase since February and a solid 90 MW more than the new capacity additions seen in September. This significant growth is mainly due to several ground-mounted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...