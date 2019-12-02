Technavio has been monitoring the global blood grouping reagents market and the market is poised to grow by USD 443.28 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005516/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global blood grouping reagents market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 141-page research report with TOC on "Blood Grouping Reagents Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by End-users (Hospitals and blood banks; Clinical laboratories; and Academic and research institutes), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing demand for blood transfusions and blood group typing. In addition, advancements in technology is anticipated to further boost the growth of the blood grouping reagents market.

The increase in emergency cases such as road accidents is leading to the demand for blood transfusion and blood grouping in various healthcare centers. Patients suffering from conditions such as hemolytic anemia, sickle cell anemia, hemophilia, thalassemia, kidney and liver diseases also require blood transfusion often. This is driving the demand for blood grouping reagents as they are used by blood banks and hospitals for safe transfusion of blood and elimination of risks associated with infections. Thus, the growing demand for blood transfusions and blood group typing is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Blood Grouping Reagents Market Companies:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under the segments, Life science and Clinical diagnostics. The company offers Seraclone ABO/Rh reagents, Biotestcell Reagent Red Blood Cells, and Rare antisera to various healthcare centers.

DIAGAST

DIAGAST is headquartered in France and offers products through the following two business units: Reagents and Automated systems. The company offers ABD PAD, which is a ready-to-use pad based on the latest technology, M-TRAP.

Grifols SA

Grifols SA is headquartered in Spain and operates under various business segments, namely Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio supplies, and Others. The company offers Conventional Serology Reagents, MDmulticard, and BLOODchip ID to various healthcare centers.

Immucor Inc.

Immucor Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through its unified business segment. The company offers Blood grouping and typing reagents for various end-users.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Healthcare, Life Science, and Performance materials. The company offers a wide range of monoclonal blood typing finished reagents such as BIOSCOT Blood Typing Reagents.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Blood Grouping Reagents End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Hospitals and blood banks

Clinical laboratories

Academic and research institutes

Blood Grouping Reagents Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Biotechnology Reagents Market Global Biotechnology Reagents Market by technology (chromatography, in-vitro diagnostics, polymerase chain reaction, cell culture, and others), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Affinity Chromatography Reagents Market Global Affinity Chromatography Reagents Market by end-users (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, food and beverage industry, cosmetic industry, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005516/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com