WekaIO (Weka), the innovation leader in high-performance, scalable file storage for data-intensive applications, today announced that they will present "Strategies for Addressing the Challenge of Explosive Growth in Genomic Data at National Data Banks and Research Organizations," at BioData World Congress, Basel, Switzerland, alongside David Ardley, director of infrastructure transformation, Genomics England (GEL).

Title: Strategies for Addressing the Challenge of Explosive Growth in Genomic Data at National Data Banks and Research Organizations

Date and Time: 5th December 2019, 10:00-10:20

Location: Congress Center Basel, Switzerland

WekaIO vice president of marketing, Barbara Murphy, will outline key considerations for managing genomic data at scale while ensuring fastest time to discovery outcomes. She will discuss how next generation shared, parallel file system technologies, like the Weka File System (WekaFS) are replacing legacy storage environments for organizations with demanding workloads such as artificial intelligence (AI) at scale.

Murphy will be joined by David Ardley from Genomics England who will share real world implementation considerations when building a data center to support IO-intensive genomic workloads for Britain's 5 Million Genome Project. His talk will outline key considerations for managing critical national genomic data sets at scale while ensuring fastest time to discovery outcomes. It will walk through a case study at Genomics England to demonstrate the challenges they faced and outcome achieved with a modern data storage and management approach from WekaIO.

WekaFS is a shared, parallel file system that delivers the highest bandwidth and scalability to compute intensive applications in the life sciences and research space. Genomics England is owned by the Department of Health and Social Care to run the 5 Million Genomes Project, which aims to sequence 5 million genomes from NHS patients with a rare disease.

In partnership with WekaIO, Nephos Technologies, a WekaIO Innovation Network (WIN) Leader Partner specializing in genomics solutions, will be at BioData World Congress too.

To learn more about BioData World Congress or register to attend, go to: https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/biodata/

About WekaIO

WekaIO helps companies manage, scale, and futureproof their data center so they can solve big problems. WekaIO has built the world's fastest shared and parallel file system on new architecture optimized for NVMe-flash and leapfrogs legacy storage infrastructures by delivering the best performance density at any scale, at a fraction of the cost. With the most flexible deployment models, the WekaFS storage software is a modern file system designed to meet the demands of modern workloads with the most I/O-intensive and extreme technical computing requirements.

