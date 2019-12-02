Knightscope, Inc.: Knightscope to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / Knightscope, Inc. a developer of advanced physical security technologies utilizing fully autonomous robots focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Thursday, December 12 at 8:30AM PST / 11:30AM EST. Knightscope's Chairman and CEO, William Santana Li, will be presenting and meeting with investors.

LD MICRO MAIN EVENT (XII)

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th - 12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley and build fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer

Knightscope and www.knightscope.com are operated by Knightscope, Inc. Investment opportunities in the Reg A+ offering are not a public offering, are private placements, are subject to long hold periods, are illiquid investments and investors must be able to afford the loss of their entire principal. There is no guarantee that Knightscope will register its shares with the SEC or any stock exchange. Offers to buy or sell any security can only be made through official offering and subscription documents that contain important information about risks, fees and expenses. You should conduct your own due diligence including reviewing in detail the Offering Circular and consultation with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, or other professional that can help you to understand the risks associated with the investment opportunity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Knightscope's proposed public listing of its securities and the timing thereof, projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." These statements also include estimates of the pace of customer adoption of the company's products, engineering developments and prototype capabilities. Please be advised that such statements are intentions or estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company, or that the company will be able to consummate its planned goals (including without limitation, a public listing of its securities). Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company's predictions may not be realized for a variety of reasons, including due to inability to raise a sufficient amount of funds, a lack of marketability for the company's securities, failure of business operations, competition, customer sales cycles, and engineering or technical issues, among others. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

