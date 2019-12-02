Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 02.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HGWU ISIN: CA58516W1041 Ticker-Symbol: M6J 
Frankfurt
02.12.19
08:00 Uhr
0,046 Euro
-0,004
-7,07 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEGA URANIUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEGA URANIUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,056
0,077
16:51
0,062
0,071
16:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEGA URANIUM
MEGA URANIUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEGA URANIUM LTD0,046-7,07 %