SpendEdge has been monitoring the global card personalization equipment market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 4 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Card Personalization Equipment Market Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 89-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Card Personalization Equipment Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The growing preference towards cashless payment modes and the subsequent proliferation of a range of cashless payment channels will favor exponential spend growth in the card personalization equipment market. Governments across regions are taking financial initiatives to give an impetus to growth in end-user industries which will accelerate spend momentum in the card personalization equipment market.

In terms of regional spend share, North America is dominating the market. The extensive use of payment cards, strong supporting infrastructure for payment cards, stringent and reliable regulatory framework, and presence of global suppliers are some of the key factors that are contributing to spend growth in this market.

The Top Card Personalization Equipment Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

It is an extremely cumbersome task for buyers to fish out the most appropriate suppliers from a brimming supply pool. Without a proper vision and an in-depth knowledge of the nature of the supply market, the buyers might end up making wrong investment decisions when it comes to choosing the right suppliers. On that note, this report has listed the top card personalization equipment suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal procurement in this market.

Entrust Datacard- Based in the US, this supplier boasts a portfolio that comprises ID card and financial card printers, software, consulting services, and supplies accessories and consumables for card personalization equipment.

Mühlbauer- It is one of the leading global suppliers of card personalization equipment. It has more than 10,000 equipment installed at various sites worldwide. In addition to card personalization equipment, it is a leading provider of smart labels and vision systems.

Atlantic Zeiser- It has its operating bases in the US, APAC, and Europe. It is a 100% owned subsidiary of Orell Füssli Holding. In October 2017, Atlantic Zeisher launched its latest card personalization equipment called PERSOMASTER-X that offers high volume issuance with DoD technology.

Emperor Technology- It is one of thelargest providers of card personalization equipment for rail transit and fare payment. This supplier's products and services portfolio comprises ID card printers, government ID printing solutions, and supplies accessories and consumables for card personalization equipment.

NBS Technologies- NBS Technologies is one of the leading suppliers of card personalization equipment for the issuance of government IDs. The company is a wide dealership network with a presence in all major geographical regions.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Card personalization equipment market spend segmentation by region

Card personalization equipment supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for card personalization equipment suppliers

Card personalization equipment suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the card personalization equipment market

Card personalization equipment pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the card personalization equipment market

