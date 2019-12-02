Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 02.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ8Q ISIN: GB00BDCPN049 Ticker-Symbol: CK0 
Tradegate
02.12.19
16:53 Uhr
45,750 Euro
-0,100
-0,22 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,500
45,700
16:54
45,550
45,750
16:54
Actusnews Wire
02.12.2019 | 16:42
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Total Voting Rights

Total Voting Rights and Capital

This notification is made in conformity with DTR 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As at 30 November 2019, Coca-Cola European Partners plc had 456,391,220 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in issue, each with one vote attached. No shares were held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights is 456,391,220 and this figure may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Coca-Cola European Partners plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc
Paul van Reesch
Deputy Company Secretary
+44 1895 231 313

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lW+fZ5lrlZyUyp1rZMiXaGFknGlmyJScZWbHx2loZZ7KmptpympqbZiba2Zilm5u
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:
Télécharger le PDF

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com
© 2019 Actusnews Wire