Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 02.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQSS ISIN: ES0105118006 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUADPACK INDUSTRIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUADPACK INDUSTRIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
02.12.2019 | 16:42
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

QUADPACK: Quadpack announces second dividend payment following AGM

Quadpack Industries announces the payment of the dividend agreed at the shareholders' Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 24 July 2019, in accordance with Quadpack's dividend policy.

This second payment amounts to a gross dividend of €0.14 per share, against 2018 results, and will be payable on 11 December 2019.

Quadpack Industries, a manufacturer and provider of packaging solutions to the global beauty industry, delivered strong results in 2018, thanks to its diversified business model and sustainable growth strategy. The company is on track to meet its 2019 financial projections.

Contact details
Email: investorrelations@quadpack.com

Further information
www.quadpack.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mnBxZphpaWqdlp9tlclnmJZlbpdom2bJamKYmGeelMuUZ22UlWZjZ8iebWZilmdr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:
Télécharger le PDF

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com
© 2019 Actusnews Wire