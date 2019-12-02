QUADPACK: Quadpack announces second dividend payment following AGM

Quadpack Industries announces the payment of the dividend agreed at the shareholders' Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 24 July 2019, in accordance with Quadpack's dividend policy.

This second payment amounts to a gross dividend of €0.14 per share, against 2018 results, and will be payable on 11 December 2019.

Quadpack Industries, a manufacturer and provider of packaging solutions to the global beauty industry, delivered strong results in 2018, thanks to its diversified business model and sustainable growth strategy. The company is on track to meet its 2019 financial projections.

Contact details

Email: investorrelations@quadpack.com

Further information

www.quadpack.com

