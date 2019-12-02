Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market intelligence engagement. This success story highlights how Infiniti's market intelligence engagement helped a company in the metals and mining industry to successfully expand their business operations to the United States and increase profits by 31%.

Although the rise in infrastructure development and automotive production are driving the growth of global metals and mining sector, the industry is not free of challenges. Factors such as market volatility, resource scarcity, and talent shortages are increasing challenges for companies operating in the metals and mining industry. In order to adapt and gain a competitive edge, metals and mining companies will need to revamp product offerings and rethink the way they operate. Also, keeping pace with market changes and industry development can help metals and mining companies to adapt to the fast-changing marketplace.

The business challenge: The client is a metals and mining company based out of Germany. In order to make their US expansion process smoother, the client wanted to identify potential barriers to market entry and take proactive approaches to tackle them. Also, they wanted to identify profitable opportunities in the market and assess competitors' offerings. Besides, they wanted to consistently predict product demand in advance, manage resource scarcity challenges, and evaluate the capital requirement for recruiting skilled labors.

Infiniti's market intelligence solution comprised of:

Market opportunity assessment to evaluate the prevailing market dynamics of the US metals and mining industry

Competitive intelligence engagement to analyze key strategies and business models of the top companies in the US metals and mining industry

Market entry research to identify barriers to market entry

Customer intelligence engagement to gather insights into customers' needs and demands

The business impact of the engagement for the metals and mining company:

Predicted commodity demand or price movements

Identified the cost-effective technologies and processes undertaken by their competitors to enhance business efficiency

Partnered with a third-party service provider to limit the costs and risks associated with setting up a new distribution and production center in the United States

Exceeded sales expectation and increased profits by 31%

