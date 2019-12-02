Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.: Spectra7 Microsystems to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event MicroCap Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / (TSX:SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that CEO Raouf Halim will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 8:00AM PST / 11:00AM EST. Mr. Halim and CFO Mr. Darren Ma will host investor meetings after the presentation on Wednesday.

"I am pleased with the progress of our pivot into the data center market, as evidenced by our record data center revenues in the third quarter," said Raouf Halim, Spectra7's CEO. "The deployment of 400G network equipment has now started and we expect it will represent an inflection point in the adoption of our active copper cable data center technology in 2020 in North America. In August 2019, we closed a $7.92 million short form prospectus offering and concurrent private placement to strengthen our balance sheet, and we believe now is the time to communicate our growth strategy to new potential investors. The LD Micro Main Event is the perfect venue, since it attracts U.S.-based investors targeting microcap technology companies like Spectra7 Microsystems."



The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 10th, 11th, and 12th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,500 individuals.



View Spectra7 Microsystems' profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/SEV.TO

Profiles powered by LD Micro- News Compliments of Accesswire

ABOUT LD MICRO

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.



What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).



In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.



For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with design centers in Cork, Ireland and Little Rock, Arkansas.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX, the Company's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, proposed acquisitions, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan," "continue," "will," "may," "would," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "predict," "project," "seek," "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2018. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Sean Peasgood

Investor Relations

647-503-1034

ir@spectra7.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Darren Ma

Chief Financial Officer

669-284-3170

pr@spectra7.com

SOURCE: Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568699/Spectra7-Microsystems-to-Present-at-the-12th-Annual-LD-Micro-Main-Event-MicroCap-Investor-Conference